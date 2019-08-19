Oppo Enco Q1 wireless noise canceling headphones announced

Oppo has today introduced Enco Q1, the company’s first Bluetooth noise-canceling neckband headphones in its home country China. The launch of this Oppo Enco Q1 comes after the company filed for the monicker last month.

It comes with in-ear earbuds that are curved at a certain angle to fit the ears comfortably. Brian Shen, OPPO VP confirmed that it has four microphones for both FF + FB dual active noise cancellation. The new Oppo Enco Q1 adopts a collar-type design.

This Hybrid active noise cancellation uses both feedback and feedforward using four microphones, one pair per side. The feedforward active noise cancellation uses the external microphone to measure ambient noise before it enters the ear, processing that signal to ensure an exact and opposite signal leaves the system’s speaker to effectively cancel the ambient noise.

The internal microphone is used to create the feedback loop of the feedback noise cancellation system. A filter is used to minimize the acoustical signal near the microphone.

While the company has revealed the headphone, it has not yet shared more details about the Enco Q1. The Oppo Enco Q1 headphones come in 3D neckband design and body is made of one-piece holding technology.

It will be available in three colors – Sunshine Orange, Polar Night Black, and Star Silver. We should know more details and the price once the headphones go on sale on OPPO Online Store in China in the coming days.