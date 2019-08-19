Amazon Kindle Oasis goes on sale in India, pricing starts at ₹21,999

Amazon Kindle Oasis eBook reader was first launched in the year 2016 and then the company updated it last year. However, a couple of months ago, in June, Amazon launched the third-generation of Kindle Oasis eBook reader in India.

Now, the new Kindle Oasis is available for purchase in the country. It comes in two storage options — 8 GB and 32 GB. While the 8 GB model costs ₹21,999, the 32 GB storage variant is priced at ₹24,999. There’s also a 4G enabled variant that costs ₹24,999. The device will be available in two color options — Graphite and Champagne Gold.

The new Kindle Oasis will go on sale from 19th August but it is now available for pre-order. To those who pre-order, the company is offering the first e-book for 100% off as well as three months of Kindle Unlimited subscription at only ₹2.

The eBook reader comes with a new glare-free display with 300ppi pixel density. The display has a new e-ink technology and features 25 LCDs upfront with adjustable color temperature. Users can switch between warm and cool color tone depending on the lighting conditions.

The thin and light Kindle Oasis also comes with a dedicated page turn buttons. It also has IPX8 certification, making it splash resistant. The company says that it can remain submerged in up to 2 meters of water for about 60 minutes.

Coming to the battery life, the company hasn’t revealed the specs. However, just like every other Kindle device, this one too can last for weeks on a single charge. The device measures 159 x 141 x 3.4-8.3 mm and weighs 194 grams.