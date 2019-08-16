Huawei Mate X launch reportedly postponed to November

Chinese giant Huawei announced its first foldable smartphone, Huawei Mate X earlier this year. The phone was set to go on sale from June but the launch was delayed till May. Huawei executive later confirmed that the Mate X will get launched in September this year.

Now, reports indicate that the official launch of Huawei Mate X has been delayed yet again and now the phone not expected to launch before November. This gives a boost to Samsung Galaxy Fold which is set to hit the markets in September.

The report doesn’t mention the reason for the delay. It’s not clear whether Huawei is doing extra technical diligence to avoid embarrassing false start that Samsung experienced or whether the company is not sure about its partnership with companies like ARM and Google.

The Huawei Mate X features three screens — a 6.6-inch front screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2,480 x 1148 pixel screen resolution, a 6.38-inch rear display with a 25:9 aspect ratio and 2,480 x 892 pixel screen resolution, and an 8-inch tablet “FullView” screen with 8:7.1 aspect ratio and 2,480 x 2,200 pixel resolution that works when the device is fully unfolded.

Under the hood, the Huawei Mate X is powered by the company’s own Kirin 980 flagship chipset along with Balong 5000 multi-mode 5G modem and packs 8GB RAM with 512GB internal storage. The Balong 5000 comes with a quad 5G antenna design to enable downlink speeds of up to 4.6 gigabits per second, which is “Sub-6G” level and approximately 10 times as fast as 4G.

Full specifications of the Mate X smartphone are listed below.

Huawei Mate X Specifications