Oppo Reno2 series launching in India on 28th August

Oppo recently launched its Oppo Reno series smartphones, replacing the flagship Oppo R-line. Just months after launching Reno lineup, the company is now gearing up to launch its successor.

The company has today confirmed that it will be launching the Oppo Reno2 series smartphones. The launch event for the same is scheduled on 28th August and the series will be first launched in the Indian market.

The image on the launch event invite confirms the shark-fin pop-up camera setup for the front-facing snapper. On the backside, the smartphone will be featuring a quad-camera setup with sensor aligned vertically in the top-center position.

It also confirms that the smartphone will come with support for 20x Zoom support. Apart from this, nothing much is known about the upcoming Oppo Reno2 series smartphones at this time. The launch isn’t far away so we should know more about it in the coming days.

Currently, the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom is the company’s flagship smartphone which features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and is powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC with 4065 mAh battery. It comes with 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor + 13 MP periscope telephoto lens + 8 MP 120-degree Ultra Wide Lens.

On the front side, it has a 16 MP snapper with an LED flash in a ‘shark-fin’ pop-up mechanism. The phone comes with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It has an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and the phone runs Android Pie-based ColorOS 6 on top.