Flipkart starts rolling out free video streaming service to Android users

India’s one of the leading online marketplace Flipkart had recently announced that it will be launching its own video streaming service. Today, the company has started rolling out the free video service to its Android app users.

This new free service from Flipkart allows users to watch movies, TV shows and other video content for free. For this, the Walmart-owned company has partnered with Viu, Dice Media, TVF, Arre and Voot. The videos are classified into different sections based on genres and languages.

The company is also offering curated and personalized video content similar to Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. Interestingly, the video service from Flipkart doesn’t have a name yet and is simply called “Video”, but it could be called ‘Flick’ once it is launched officially.

Flipkart had said that it is focusing on attracting customers who are in the age group of 20-30 years and people who consume a lot of content. It is also planning to draw new users from small towns and cities in India.

Notably, the service is currently rolling out for users through Flipkart Android app. Also, the service is also available for non-Flipkart Plus users for free. Given that it is being rolled out gradually, it might take some time to be available for everyone.

With this new “Videos” feature, it seems that Flipkart is aiming to compete against Amazon which launched its own video streaming service Prime Video in India in 2016. Amazon is also producing several original shows in India and is offering a rich repository of content on its platform.