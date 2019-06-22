OPPO has released a number of smartphones in the Indian market and over the past few years, OPPO has gained much space in the newer technologies, the pop-up cameras, the in-display fingerprint scanner, cameras, and more. The latest release under the OPPO Reno series is the Reno 10X Zoom featuring triple cameras with 10X hybrid zoom and a unique rising Shark fin from the top. Here’s what we have to say in the OPPO Reno 10X Zoom review.

What’s In The Box

OPPO Reno 10X Zoom with built-in battery

VOOC Charger 3.0 (20W – 5V, 4A)

USB Type-C Cable

Type-C Earphones

Protective Case

User Manuals & Warranty Card

SIM Tray Ejector Pin

You get the OPPO Reno 10X Zoom with a VOOC Charger 3.0 (20W – 5V, 4A), Type-C cable, a protective case, and Type-C earphones bundled in the box.

OPPO Reno 10X Zoom Specifications

Display: 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution, 19:5:9 aspect ratio, with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Design, Display, Build, & Ergonomics

More or less, the Reno 10X Zoom looks similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro but taking a closer look at the phone, the Reno 10X Zoom makes a stunning impression at the first place. The back has a gradient matte finish glass while the front offers an almost bezel-less design with no notch anywhere on the display. The sides are metallic, the corners are curved, the overall feel of the phone is pretty much solid.

The selfie camera hides in a pop-up mechanism on the top what we know it as a Shark Fin pop-up camera. This is a unique style of pop-up camera appearance and can only be found on the Reno 10X Zoom as of now. Digging more to it holds an LED flash on the front as well as on the back (dual-tone), an earpiece, a selfie camera worth 16 MP f/2.0, and a microphone at the top.

Triggering the selfie camera takes only a second for the Shark fin to rise up. According to OPPO, the Shark fin pop-up camera can withstand up to 200,000 times opening and retracting. It also has the feature known from the OnePlus 7 Pro, the Shark fin on the Reno 10X Zoom retracts automatically once it detects a fall.

The Reno 10X Zoom shares the design aesthetics of the OPPO’s R17 Pro, the glass back, the curved design, and rounded corners. You can see the tri-camera setup on the back vertically aligned, the camera lenses on the back are completely under the glass, there’s no camera bump you can see.

The front offers a beautiful 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ (2340 × 1080 pixels) resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The rear side is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 while the front side screen is covered with a Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Just to be safe, the protective case comes handy, it has a cutout at the back for the cameras and the line where it boasts the OPPO branding.

Software & User Interface

ColorOS is OPPO’s customized Android operating system, the Reno 10X Zoom is based on the Android 9 Pie with a security patch dated 5th June 2019.

The ColorOS 6 is now much more developed and has been enhanced as compared to the previous versions, it’s faster, smoother, and better. The App drawer is now added which was missing on the previous versions, the notification panel is intuitive, the interface has been changed drastically.

What may disappoint you is the bloatware, however, can be removed if not required. The ColorOS 6 has numerous features built-in, you have the full-screen navigation gestures support, Clone Apps for running dual apps, sidebar shortcut for quick access of phone shortcuts such as taking screenshots, record screens, access apps quickly, and more.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

When we talk about the internals, OPPO has put the most powerful Qualcomm chip till date, the Snapdragon 855 is the flagship SoC from Qualcomm and the OPPO Reno 10X Zoom equips it. The same chip can be found on the OnePlus 7 Pro, ASUS ZenFone 6, Xiaomi Black Shark 2, and other similar smartphones.

The Snapdragon 855 features eight Kryo 485 cores clocked up to a massive 2.84 GHz speed. Furthermore, the phone is powered by 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB UFS 2.1 storage. The base variant offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage that can be expanded via a microSD card.

On the performance side, the benchmarks indicate that the OPPO Reno 10X Zoom is among the powerful smartphones including the OnePlus 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10+, and HUAWEI P30 Pro. Take a look at the benchmarks we recorded on the OPPO Reno 10X Zoom below.

AnTuTu scored 3,44,365 points, Geekbench scored 3,131 points (single core), 10,855 points (multi core), and 7,447 points in Geekbench GPU benchmark. The storage is offered as a UFS 2.1 type and it’s fast enough with up to 795.81 MB/s (read) and 255.35 MB/s (write) speeds.

Cameras

Moving to the cameras, the OPPO Reno 10X Zoom has a total of four cameras, three on the back and one on the front. The rear side has a tricamera setup which includes the 48 MP f/1.7 as the main camera found on the rival OnePlus 7 Pro. Other two cameras, 13 MP f/3.0 and 8 MP f/2.2 are the telephoto lens and wide-angle lens respectively.

The top has a Shark fin designed a pop-up camera that brings up the 16 MP f/2.0 selfie camera when in need. Triggering the selfie camera takes only a second for the Shark fin to rise up.

The camera offers AI auto scene detection, Portrait mode, Night mode, Expert mode, Panorama, Time-lapse, Slow-mo (240fps @720p), and 4K video at 60fps. Rivals like the OnePlus 7 Pro offers 480fps slow motion and 960fps slow motion on the Samsung Galaxy S10.

The quality of the images taken with the rear camera is excellent for daylight photography, the images are bright, and detailed. The low-light shots are good if taken right, hold it steady otherwise it gets blurred. The selfies turn out to be great, it has a dedicated flash to aid in the low light.

OPPO Reno 10X Zoom Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

When it comes to the battery life, the OPPO Reno 10X Zoom packs a 4,065 mAh battery. The performance of the battery is excellent, you get long-lasting battery life which is impressive for a flagship with a Snapdragon 855 powerhouse.

The day-to-day gives you easily up to 2 days of battery life, and 1.5 days if used moderately. Our test includes playing games like PUBG MOBILE, watching YouTube videos, social media apps like Instagram, and camera usage which is pretty much decent for general users.

Charging the battery won’t be a problem for many, it has the VOOC Charge 3.0 fast charging option which takes about 70 minutes to charge from 0% to 100%.

OPPO Reno 10X Zoom Battery Test Results

Apps/Games Battery used Runtime Brightness Wireless 1080p Video 2% 20 minutes Auto Off (Wi-Fi, GPS, Data) YouTube (1080p) 2% 20 minutes Auto On (Wi-Fi) PUBG MOBILE 5% 20 minutes Auto Off (Wi-Fi, GPS, Data) Music (Offline) 1% 1 Hour Screen Off Off (Wi-Fi, GPS, Data) Music (Online) - SoundCloud 2% 30 minutes Screen Off On (Wi-Fi) Instagram 3% 20 minutes Auto On (Wi-Fi)

Verdict

The OPPO Reno 10X Zoom is among the most interesting smartphones of the year, given its triple cameras with 10X zoom capabilities, a gorgeous matte finish glass design with an almost bezel-less AMOLED screen, and peculiar swivel pop-up camera which makes the phone a standout in its class. In addition, the performance you get is top-notch which is a great bargain for this price.

There’s no denying the Reno 10X Zoom goes head-to-head with the OnePlus 7 Pro and beating the flagship competition with its versatile cameras. The triple cameras also compete with the likes of the HUAWEI P30 Pro which is another contender highlighting the 10X zoom cameras. A few things the phone missed are wireless charging support and IP rated water-proof design, but that’s not a huge deal for many.

Compared to the OnePlus 7 Pro, you will miss out the stunning 90Hz Quad HD+ display and it’s the only major aspect we know. Overall, the Reno 10X Zoom is a great choice for the price and features it holds, comes out with a better value than the OnePlus 7 Pro and the HUAWEI P30 Pro.

Rivals

OnePlus 7 Pro (6 GB + 128 GB) – Rs 48,999

HUAWEI P30 Pro (8 GB + 256 GB) – Rs 69,999

Strength

Captivating Glass & Metal Design

Full Screen Bezelless Display

Pop-Up Camera, Shark Fin

Large AMOLED Screen, HDR Support

Versatile Cameras – 10X Zoom, Stunning Selfies

VOOC Charging – Charges In About 70 Minutes

Top Notch Performance – Snapdragon 855

Stereo Speakers – Dolby Atmos

Weakness