LG W10 smartphone will be launched in India on 26th June

LG has been teasing the launch of a new W-series smartphone in the Indian market. It was recently revealed that the phone in question could be the LG W10. Now, the company has started sending out media invites confirmed that the phones will be launched on 26th June at New Delhi in India.

The LG W10 will be the company’s first smartphone in this new W-series of devices. The affordable smartphone in the mid-range segment is expected to come with an impressive set of specifications. The phone will have a triple rear camera setup and will come powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

It will be running Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s custom user interface on top. Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC or MediaTek Helio P60 processor.

The smartphone could come packed with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. There could be another variant of the smartphone based on the memory configuration. The phone is said to feature a 6.2-inch display and will come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

To know for sure what the LG W10 smartphone packs, we’ll have to wait for the official launch which is now just a few days away. We’ll also come to know about the phone’s pricing and availability details at the launch event but it’s already known that it will be sold via Amazon in India.