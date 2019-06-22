Samsung’s Galaxy A90 is expected to be a part of an all-new Galaxy R-series

Months before the Samsung Galaxy A80 smartphone was launched, the same smartphone was expected to get launched as Galaxy A90. Now new rumors have started suggesting that the company is working on another device as Galaxy A90.

Amid this, a leakster says that the Galaxy A90 smartphone could end up being a part of the company’s yet unannounced Galaxy R series. This means that for the second time Samsung will forgo the Galaxy A90 moniker and will launch the smartphone with model number SM-A90X under a new branding as a part of Galaxy R lineup.

This also means that it will be the first smartphone to be a part of the Samsung Galaxy R series. Along with this, the company will also launch another device at the same time. Both the phones are said to have the triple rear camera setup and a big sized screen.

One of them will come with support for 5G connectivity while the other will have a “very unique camera feature”. Currently, no other details about these devices are known, nor the timeline about the phone’s launch date or availability.

Another report regarding the Galaxy A90 reveals that it will come with support for 45W fast charging technology, which is almost double than the company’s current technology that offers 25W fast charging. To know for sure, we’ll just have to wait and watch.

