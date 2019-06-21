Huawei announces HiSilicon Kirin 810 chipset aimed at upper mid-range smartphones

Today, at a launch event in China, the troubled Chinese tech giant Huawei announced its all-new chipset — HiSilicon Kirin 810. This is also the company’s first chipset in the new Kirin 800-series.

The Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 810 is manufactured using TSMC’s 7nm node, which is used to manufacture flagship SoCs such as Kirin 980 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. This makes it the only mid-range SoC to be made using the 7nm process.

Also, with the launch of this new mobile processor, Huawei is currently the only smartphone company that has two chipsets manufactured using the 7nm process in its portfolio. Qualcomm’s new mid-range chipsets are made using the 8nm node.

The Kirin 810 is an octa-core processor which consists of two high-performance ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.27 GHz and six smaller energy-efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.88 GHz. As for the graphics processor, it comes with Mali-G52 MP6 GPU and the company is promising around 162% better performance over the last generation found in the Kirin 710.

In the image processing department, it offers flagship-grade IVP + ISP with upgraded pixel processing unit, improved white balance algorithm and noise reduction in RAW image processing.

This new chipset from Huawei comes with the DaVinci NPU which is based on the Rubik’s Cube Quantitative Stereo Arithmetic Unit. It is capable of outperforming the Snapdragon 855 and MediaTek Helio P90 in AI-related tasks. The AI system can predict GPU overload and adjust frequency accordingly. It also tracks frame rates, fluency and touch screen input changes in real time.

Compared to the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, the Kirin 810 claims to offer 11% better single-core and 13% better multi-core performance. GPU-wise, the Mali-G52 MP6 should outperform the Adreno 618 present in the SD730 with up to 44% higher frame rates.

The Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 810 octa-core 7nm processor is powering the Huawei Nova 5 smartphone and will soon be found in the upcoming mid-range smartphones from Huawei and its sub-brand Honor.

