Coolpad Cool 3 Plus set to launch in India on 26th June

After launching Coolpad Cool 3 smartphone in the Indian market earlier this year in February, China-based smartphone maker Coolpad is all set to launch a new phone in India this month.

The company has sent out media invites for a launch event on 26th June in New Delhi where the company will launch the Coolpad Cool 3 Plus smartphone, which as the name itself suggests, is an upgraded variant of the Cool 3.

The mockup of the smartphone on the launch invite reveals that the smartphone will come with minimal bezels and a waterdrop notch on top of the display. Other than that, nothing more is known about this upcoming smartphone.

The Coolpad Cool 3, launched in February, features a 5.71-inch HD+ display and is powered by an unknown Unisoc octa-core processor clocked at 1.3 GHz and is paired with 2 GB RAM. The smartphone also has a dual-camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 8 MP camera and one 0.3 MP camera. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 5 MP camera on the front.

The Coolpad Cool 3 also comes with a fingerprint scanner and has a 3000 mAh battery that fuels the entire package. At the time of launch, the phone was the cheapest smartphone to run Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box.

While more details about the Coolpad Cool 3 Plus is not known, we expect the smartphone to be a mid-range one and offer multiple color options. As for the pricing, we expect the smartphone to be priced aggressively.