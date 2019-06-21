Coolpad

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus set to launch in India on 26th June

By Jeet
After launching Coolpad Cool 3 smartphone in the Indian market earlier this year in February, China-based smartphone maker Coolpad is all set to launch a new phone in India this month.

The company has sent out media invites for a launch event on 26th June in New Delhi where the company will launch the Coolpad Cool 3 Plus smartphone, which as the name itself suggests, is an upgraded variant of the Cool 3.

Coolpad-Cool-3-Plus-launch-date

The mockup of the smartphone on the launch invite reveals that the smartphone will come with minimal bezels and a waterdrop notch on top of the display. Other than that, nothing more is known about this upcoming smartphone.

The Coolpad Cool 3, launched in February, features a 5.71-inch HD+ display and is powered by an unknown Unisoc octa-core processor clocked at 1.3 GHz and is paired with 2 GB RAM. The smartphone also has a dual-camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 8 MP camera and one 0.3 MP camera. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 5 MP camera on the front.

The Coolpad Cool 3 also comes with a fingerprint scanner and has a 3000 mAh battery that fuels the entire package. At the time of launch, the phone was the cheapest smartphone to run Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box.

While more details about the Coolpad Cool 3 Plus is not known, we expect the smartphone to be a mid-range one and offer multiple color options. As for the pricing, we expect the smartphone to be priced aggressively.