Huawei MediaPad M6 powered by Kirin 980 SoC goes official in China
At a launch event in China, along with the new Nova 5 series smartphones, Huawei also took the wraps off its new tablet — Huawei MediaPad M6. The device comes in two different screen sizes — 8.4-inch and 10.1-inch.
Both the variants feature a 2K display with 2560 x 1600 pixels screen resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and a 2.5D curved glass on top. Under the hood, the devices powered by the company’s own Kirin 980 flagship octa-core chipset, coupled with Mali-G76 MP10 GPU.
The tablets come with 4 GB of RAM and two storage options — 64 GB and 128 GB. They also come with a microSD card slot that enables storage expansion up to 512 GB. In the camera department, it features a 13 MP sensor on the back with PDAF and an 8 MP front-facing snapper.
Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE (Optional), Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, and USB Type-C. Other features of the devices include Harman Kardon-certified Quad speakers, Huawei Histen sound effect, and Hi-Res Audio.
The 8.4-inch model of the MediaPad M6 is powered by a 6100 mAh battery with fast charging support. It comes in Champagne Gold color and will go on sale in China from 20th July. On the other hand, the 10.1-inch model, which packs 7500 mAh battery, comes in Champagne Gold and Dark Grey color and will go on sale from 10th July.
Huawei MediaPad M6 Specifications
- CPU: HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB
- Operating System: Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1
- Display: 8.4-inch and 10.1-inch both having 2560 x 1600 pixels screen resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 2.5D curved glass display
- Rear Camera: 13 MP
- Front Camera: 8 MP
- Internal Storage: 64/128 GB
- Connectivity: 4G LTE (Optional), Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, and USB Type-C
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Harman Kardon Quad speakers, Huawei Histen, and Hi-Res Audio
- Colors: Champagne Gold, Dark Grey
- Battery: 6100 mAh (8.4-inch model) and 7500 mAh (10.1-inch model)
Pricing and Availability
- 8.4-inch 4 GB + 64 GB — 1999 yuan (~$290)
- 8.4-inch 4GB + 128 GB — 2399 yuan (~$348)
- 8.4-inch 4GB + 64 GB 4G — 2399 yuan (~$348)
- 8.4-inch 4GB + 128 GB 4G — 2699 yuan (~$392)
- 10.1-inch 4 GB + 64 GB — 2299 yuan (~$334)
- 10.1-inch 4 GB + 128 GB — 2699 yuan (~$392)
- 10.1-inch 4 GB + 64 GB 4G — 2699 yuan (~$392)
- 10.1-inch 4 GB + 128 GB 4G — 3499 yuan (~$508)
- Availability: 8.4-inch from 20th July and 10.1-inch model from 10th July