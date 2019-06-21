Huawei MediaPad M6 powered by Kirin 980 SoC goes official in China

At a launch event in China, along with the new Nova 5 series smartphones, Huawei also took the wraps off its new tablet — Huawei MediaPad M6. The device comes in two different screen sizes — 8.4-inch and 10.1-inch.

Both the variants feature a 2K display with 2560 x 1600 pixels screen resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and a 2.5D curved glass on top. Under the hood, the devices powered by the company’s own Kirin 980 flagship octa-core chipset, coupled with Mali-G76 MP10 GPU.

The tablets come with 4 GB of RAM and two storage options — 64 GB and 128 GB. They also come with a microSD card slot that enables storage expansion up to 512 GB. In the camera department, it features a 13 MP sensor on the back with PDAF and an 8 MP front-facing snapper.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE (Optional), Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, and USB Type-C. Other features of the devices include Harman Kardon-certified Quad speakers, Huawei Histen sound effect, and Hi-Res Audio.

The 8.4-inch model of the MediaPad M6 is powered by a 6100 mAh battery with fast charging support. It comes in Champagne Gold color and will go on sale in China from 20th July. On the other hand, the 10.1-inch model, which packs 7500 mAh battery, comes in Champagne Gold and Dark Grey color and will go on sale from 10th July.

Huawei MediaPad M6 Specifications

CPU: HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core processor

HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1

Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1 Display: 8.4-inch and 10.1-inch both having 2560 x 1600 pixels screen resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 2.5D curved glass display

8.4-inch and 10.1-inch both having 2560 x 1600 pixels screen resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 2.5D curved glass display Rear Camera: 13 MP

13 MP Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

64/128 GB Connectivity: 4G LTE (Optional), Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, and USB Type-C

4G LTE (Optional), Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, and USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Harman Kardon Quad speakers, Huawei Histen, and Hi-Res Audio

Fingerprint Scanner, Harman Kardon Quad speakers, Huawei Histen, and Hi-Res Audio Colors: Champagne Gold, Dark Grey

Champagne Gold, Dark Grey Battery: 6100 mAh (8.4-inch model) and 7500 mAh (10.1-inch model)

Pricing and Availability