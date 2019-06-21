Along with the Huawei Nova 5 and Nova 5 Pro, Huawei also launched the Huawei Nova 5i smartphone. It comes in three color options — Black, Blue, and Red and will go on sale in China from 28th June. The 6 GB RAM model costs 1,999 Yuan (~$290) while the 8 GB RAM model costs 2,199 Yuan (~$319).

The smartphone features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 x 1808 pixels screen resolution, 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and a punch-hole cutout which houses a 24 MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calling.

On the back side, the phone features a quad camera setup consisting of a 24 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens, 2 MP sensor for 4cm macro, and 2 MP sensor for depth sensing. There’s also a back-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the company’s own Kirin 710 octa-core processor. It comes in two variants — 6 GB RAM and 8 GB RAM, both packing 128 GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot that support memory expansion of up to 512 GB.

It runs Android 9 Pie operating system with the company’s own EMUI 9.1 custom user interface on top. The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery which should be enough to last through an entire day on a single charge.

