Despite getting banned by the United States, China-based Huawei continues launching new devices in the market. As planned, Huawei has today launched three new smartphones under its Nova 5 series — Huawei Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro, and Nova 5i.

Huawei Nova 5 and Nova 5 Pro features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ OLED HDR display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and a waterdrop notch. The devices also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security.

Under the hood, the Nova 5 is powered by the newly announced 7nm Kirin 810 octa-core processor while the Nova 5 Pro is powered by the Kirin 980 octa-core flagship chipset. Both the phone packs 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage while the Pro model has 256 GB storage.

In the camera department, both the phone features quad camera setup on the back panel. It consists of a 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 16 MP Ultra Wide Angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2 MP 4cm macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2 MP depth of field lens with f/2.4 aperture.

On the front side, the devices come equipped with a 32 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture. Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, NFC (Nova 5 Pro only), and USB Type-C.

Both the smartphones run Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box with the company’s own EMUI 9.1 on top and are powered by a 3400 mAh battery with 40W fast charging support.

The Huawei Nova 5 comes in Black, Purple, and Green colors while the Pro variant has Orange as the fourth color option. The pricing of Nova 5 is 2,799 Yuan while the Pro variant starts at 2,999 Yuan, with sales starting from 20th July and 28th June respectively.

Huawei Nova 5 / 5 Pro Specifications

CPU: Kirin 810 octa-core SoC (Nova 5) / Kirin 980 octa-core SoC (Nova 5 Pro)

Pricing and Availability