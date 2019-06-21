Lenovo Z6 to feature AI triple rear cameras and a large-sized battery

After launching the Z6 Pro and Z6 Youth Edition, China-based Lenovo is now all set to launch the Lenovo Z6 smartphone. Ahead of the launch, the company’s executive has teased a few features of the smartphone.

Lenovo Group Vice President Chang Cheng had shared that the Lenovo Z6, carrying model number L78121, will come powered by a powerful processor. However, he has not specified which chipset will be powering the device. It is being speculated that the phone could pack Snapdragon 700-series SoC.

The teaser image shared by the company’s VP also reveals that the phone will come with AI-backed triple rear cameras from Sony. Given that two other variants in this series feature a 6.3-inch waterdrop display, we expect the same for the upcoming smartphone.

The company says that the phone will come powered by a large capacity battery. While the exact battery capacity is not yet known, it is expected to be a 4000 mAh or 4500 mAh battery along with 18W fast charging technology support. The teaser image says that the battery in the device can last for up to 2 days on a single charge.

The official images of the smartphone that were shared earlier in this month by Lenovo’s Vice President confirmed that the phone will be available in at least two color options — Brown and Blue.