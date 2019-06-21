Vivo announces 120W Super Flash Charge technology that charges 4000 mAh battery in 13 minutes

Ahead of its event at MWC 2019 Shanghai where the company is planning to unveil its first 5G product, Vivo has announced its 120W Super Flash Charge technology. The company claims that its 120W charging technology can fully charge a 4000 mAh battery phone in just 13 minutes.

Vivo claims that the 120W Flash Charge tech takes only 5 minutes for a 4000 mAh battery to reach 50 percent capacity. This makes it the fastest charging technology in the smartphone industry at this point in time.

The company has not yet revealed the technology behind its new 120W Super FlashCharge technology. It has also not revealed the timeline for the mass production of this tech. It is being speculated that we could see the technology being implemented on the company’s flagship smartphone by the end of this year. However, the company has not confirmed any such development.

Earlier this year, in March, China-based smartphone maker Xiaomi had announced its new fast-charging technology — 100W Super Charge Turbo which is claimed to charge a 4000 mAh battery in 17 minutes.

A couple of months back, Vivo launched the iQOO gaming smartphone, which comes with the highest fast charging rate for any Vivo smartphone — 44W. The company said that it uses a new charge pump technology that offers a conversion rate of 97 percent along with FCC technology in order to achieve 44W fast charging.

We expect the company to showcase this 120W Super Fast Charge technology at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2019 in Shanghai, along with its first 5G product.

Source