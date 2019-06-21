Google confirms that it will no longer make its own tablets

Last year, along with the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones, Google also launched the Pixel Slate — a tablet running Chrome OS. If you are among those who were waiting for its successor, then you’ll be disappointed with the news.

Google has officially confirmed that it is giving up on making tablets entirely. So, the Pixel Slate will never get a successor. The company has also confirmed that there is no Chrome OS or Android-powered tablet in development by Google’s hardware team.

As per the reports, Google was working on two new tablets, one of which was a smaller variant of the Pixel Slate. However, both the devices were reportedly canceled earlier this week and now the company has given up on making tablets.

However, it’s noteworthy that Google has committed to continued support for the Pixel Slate, all the way through June 2024. Rick Osterloh, Google’s SVP, Devices & Services said that Android and Chrome teams are “100% committed for the long-run on working” with partners “on tablets for all segments of the market (consumer, enterprise, education).”

Google’s spokesperson said in a statement:

“Chrome OS has grown in popularity across a broad range of form factors and we’ll continue to work with our ecosystem of partners on laptops and tablets. For Google’s first-party hardware efforts, we’ll be focusing on Chrome OS laptops and will continue to support Pixel Slate.”

Going forward, the U.S.-based company will now be focusing on Chrome OS-powered laptops and Pixel series smartphones, which runs Android OS. As per the reports, the Pixelbook laptop could get launched by the end of this year.

There are reports suggesting that the Pixelbook could get launched this fall, along with the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones from Google.

Source