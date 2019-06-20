Xiaomi opens registration for Redmi K20 Pro Explorer program

As expected from the company’s previous teaser, Xiaomi has today announced the Mi Explorer program for the Redmi K20 Pro smartphone in India. Interested users can register on the company’s official website with personal details from 20th June till 22nd June.

From all the applicants, the company will shortlist 48 applicants as Mi Explorer and the result will be declared on 25th June. To register, you can go to the company’s website using this link.

Xiaomi usually announced a program for the involvement of Mi Fans in device exploration before the launch of Redmi Note models in India. The ‘explorers’ get to use the devices before their official launch to participate in challenges designed by the company.

For the launch of Redmi Note 3, the Chinese company had shortlisted around 100 Mi Fans under the Mi generation program in 2016 and company shortlisted 50 hardcore Mi Fans as Explorers to test and explore Redmi Note 4 before its official launch back in 2017.

After the launch of Redmi Note 4, there was no such announcement ahead of major Redmi smartphone launches in India. However, after a hiatus of two years, the company seems to have decided to relaunch the Mi Explorer program in India with the Redmi K20 series.

Xiaomi has revealed that the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones will be launched in India in the next four weeks. This hints that the devices could get launched around 17th July. However, the exact launch date has not been revealed yet.