While Vivo will launch the Z1 Pro smartphone in India next month, the company has today officially launched a new Y-series smartphone in India — Vivo Y12. This is in line with our previous report that the phone will be launched this month.

The Vivo Y12 features a 6.35-inch Halo FullView LCD display with 19.3:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop notch. Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor, paired with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. On the front side, it comes with an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB port with USB OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

It comes pre-installed with the Android 9 Pie operating system with the company’s own FunTouch OS 9. The device is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery that features power-saving technologies to deliver an extended usage on a single charge.

The Vivo V12 comes in two color options Aqua Blue and Burgundy Red. The smartphone is now available for purchase across the country via offline stores, carrying a price tag of ₹12,490.

