Vivo Z1 Pro confirmed to launch in India on 3rd July via Flipkart

Earlier this month, Vivo started teasing a new Z-series smartphone launch in the Indian market and recently, the company confirmed that it will be launching the Vivo Z1 Pro in India. Now, the landing page of the smartphone on Flipkart confirms that the Vivo Z1 Pro will be launched on 3rd July in India and will be sold exclusively through Flipkart.

The Vivo Z1 Pro is believed to be a re-branded version of the Vivo Z5x that was recently launched in China. Teaser images for the smartphone shared by the company confirm that it will feature a long-lasting battery and AI triple camera.

The Vivo Z5x features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD punch-hole display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 octa-core chipset, coupled with Adreno 616 GPU.

The phone is offered in four variants — 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage, 6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage, 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage, and 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. It runs Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s own Funtouch OS 9 custom interface.

In the camera department, it comes with a 16 MP primary camera with f/1.78 aperture, an 8 MP 120° wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2 MP camera sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front side, there’s a 16 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

The device has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, Micro USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.