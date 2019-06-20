After launching the Motorola One Vision smartphone in Brazil last month, the company has today finally launched the same device in the Indian market.

The phone is priced at Rs. 19,999 and comes in two color options — Sapphire Gradient and Bronze Gradient. The device will be available for purchase exclusively via Flipkart from June 27th.

The Motorola One Vision features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2520 pixels screen resolution and a taller 21:9 aspect ratio. Motorola is calling this display design “CinemaVision”, which also features a punch-hole cut-out.

It is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9609 octa-core processor, clocked at 2.2GHz. It packs 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes with a hybrid SIM card tray that can house a microSD card of up to 512 GB.

In the camera department, the phone features a 48 MP f/1.7 Quad Pixel camera with OIS on the back and is paired with a 5 MP f/2.2 depth sensor. The camera has a feature called Night Vision for incredible low-light shots. On the front side, the handset comes equipped with a 25 MP f/2.0 quad pixel camera sensor which is housed inside the punch-hole notch.

Being a part of the Android One program, the device comes with stock Android 9 Pie OS pre-installed. The company has confirmed that the phone will be updated to Android Q as well as Android R, and will receive security updates for 3 years.

The smartphone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. it is powered by a 3500 mAh battery which comes with support for TurboPower ultra-fast charging technology.

Motorola One Vision Specifications

Pricing and Availability in India