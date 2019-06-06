LG teases the launch of W-series smartphone with triple rear cameras on Amazon India

LG is now aiming to take on the likes of Xiaomi and Samsung in India and in line with this, the company is all set to launch a new smartphone in the Indian market. LG has teased a new W-series smartphone on Amazon India but the exact launch date is not yet known.

The teaser claims that the smartphone will be featuring triple rear camera sensors and will also be offered in three color options. Additionally, the dedicated microsite on Amazon.in claims that the new LG W-series phone will arrive with a “pocket-worthy” price tag.

The microsite also confirms that the smartphone will come with an AI-enabled camera that supports features such as Wide Angle Shot, Low Light, and a dedicated Portrait mode. It is also teased to offer a bokeh effect and has wide-angle image capabilities. It will also come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.

However, as said, the Amazon listing doesn’t specify the launch date or the price of the upcoming LG W-series phone. But it’s likely that the phone will have a competitive price tag to take on the dominating players such as Samsung and Xiaomi.

