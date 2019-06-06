Motorola’s Moto E6 Plus powered by Helio P22 SoC spotted on Geekbench

Lenovo-owned Motorola seems to be all set to launch a new Moto E6 series smartphone — Moto E6 Plus. The smartphone has appeared on Geekbench which revealed that the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor.

The MediaTek Helio P22 chipset is aimed at offering the benefits of AI-accelerated experiences, brilliant photography and reliable, high-speed connectivity to affordably priced devices. It is built with TSMC 12nm FinFET technology and comes with MediaTek’s CorePilot technology.

The Geekbench listing hits that the smartphone could be powered by 2 GB of RAM. In the benchmarking test, the device scored 830 points in the single-core test and 3,706 points in the multi-core test. Last year’s Moto E5 Plus was offered in two variants — 2 GB RAM and 3 GB RAM. It seems that the Moto E6 Plus is also expected to come with 2/3 GB of RAM.

In April, full specifications of the upcoming Moto E6 were leaked. It revealed that the Moto E6 will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor with 2 GB RAM and 16/21 GB internal storage. It will be running Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box.

Motorola has also scheduled a launch event in India on June 20, where the company is expected to launch the Motorola One Vision smartphone, which made its debut last month in Brazil. It features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ 21:9 display powered by Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC, 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.