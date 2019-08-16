Top 5 Best Smartwatches Under Rs.15,000

Smartwatches are getting better with every passing year and the people who are interested in Sports, Running, Mountaineering and other physical activities have started using smartwatches as they offer advance tracking and can be useful to see calories, weather, altitudes, and other stuff. With so many smartwatches available in the budget segment, choosing the right smartwatch for your needs becomes important and hence, we’ve compiled the best smartwatches you can get in the market right now. Let’s get started.

Huami is the brand that is popular for its relationship with Xiaomi and its value for money smartwatches. The Huami Amazfit Stratos is the best product available from the company in the market right now. It features a 1.34-inch display with a resolution of 320×300 px. It’s an always-on LCD display and you can easily readable in bright sunlight. The Amazfit Stratos connects via Bluetooth 4.0 and comes with 4GB Internal storage so you can store songs on the smartwatch and listen to them without a phone.

Talking about the features, the watch comes with features like Multisport Tracking, GPS and Sleep tracking. It can display text messages, calls and other notification directly on your screen and it also features an optical heart rate sensor for tracking your heart rate. Huami claims that the watch can offer up to 5 days of battery life on regular use and 11 days of battery life on basic use which is good considering the price and features it offers.

The watch is 5 ATM water-resistant and you can easily wear it till 164 feet or 50 meters of water depth. Talking about the pricing, the Amazfit Stratos is available for Rs.12,999 on Flipkart and Amazon India. You can buy it from the link given below.

The next watch on our list is the Huawei Watch GT which comes with an amazing 1.39 inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. It features all the main sensors including Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Magnetometer, Optical Heart Rate and Barometer sensor. The Huawei Watch GT uses TruSeen3.0 technology by Huawei so it can identify your sleep-related problems and give you suggestions to improve your sleep.

The watch connects via Huawei Health app and comes with customizable watch faces which means that you can choose your favorite watch face according to your style. Talking about the battery life, the Huawei Watch GT can last up to 2 weeks on a single charge depending on your usage. It comes with GPS, GLONASS and GALILEO positioning systems so location tracking becomes more accurate.

The Huawei Watch GT is offered in 3 Models- the sport and the classic edition is available for Rs.13,990 whereas the active edition can be purchased for Rs.15,990.You can buy the Huawei Watch GT from the links given below.

Next up, we have the Misfit Vapor Smartwatch which features Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 Processor and is powered by Android Wear 2.0. The smartwatch comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED Display with a resolution of 392 x 392 pixels. Inside the watch, there is 1GB RAM and 4GB of storage so you can save all your favorite music and use your smartwatch as a wireless music player. Just like the other watches, the Misfit Vapor also supports custom watch faces so you can customize them according to your needs.

This smartwatch connects via Bluetooth 4.1 and features Accelerometer, Gyroscope and Heart Rate Sensor. The Misfit Vapor is Water Resistant Up to 50 m and you can buy it for Rs.9,990 from Flipkart and Amazon India.

The Honor Watch Magic boasts a 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels offering a stunning visual experience. It supports multiple watch faces with ambient light monitoring that adjusts the screen brightness automatically. Inside the watch, there is a 178mAh battery that can deliver up to 7-day battery life. Just like the Huawei Watch GT, this smartwatch also connects using the Huawei Health app.

It’s 5 ATM water-resistant and supports 3 Satellite Positioning Systems (GPS, GLONASS, and GALILEO) making the location tracking more accurate. You can also buy third-party straps for your watch and change them to get a new look daily. It can show you all your notifications including your calls and the messages directly on your home screen.

The Honor Watch Magic is available for Rs.11,495 from Amazon India and Flipkart and you can buy it from the links given below.

LG Watch W7 is the next smartwatch and our list and its the best of both the worlds as it combines mechanical movement with digital functionalities. The smartwatch features a 1.2-inch LCD Display with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. It runs on the latest Wear OS by Google and packs a Qualcomm APQ8009w chipset with 768MB RAM and 4GB eMMC memory. There is a 240 mAh Battery which can last up to 4 days on continuous use.

There are 70,000+ watch faces available and you can choose one as per your needs and style. Talking about the Sensors, the smartwatch features Accelerometer, Magnetic, Gyroscope & Barometer sensor. The LG Watch W7 is available for Rs.14,990 and you can buy it from the link given below.

These were our Top 5 Best Smartwatches under ₹15,000. Do you think any other watch can make it to this list? If yes, let us know in the comments below.