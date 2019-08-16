Vivo’s iQOO Pro 5G could be the cheapest 5G smartphone

Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO, which is making premium gaming smartphones, has been teasing the launch of its iQOO Pro 5G smartphone. The smartphone is set to launch on 22nd August in China. We already know what the phone packs, thanks to it passing TENAA certification process.

Now, new information about the smartphone has surfaced online, which says that the phone will be the cheapest ever 5G handset when it launches. It also reveals that the phone will come with support for 5G + 4G dual-SIM dual standby slots.

The iQOO Pro 5G TENAA listing has revealed that it will be featuring a 6.41-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. The company has already confirmed that the iQOO Pro 5G will be powered by the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor and will be the first smartphone with SD855+ SoC to have 5G connectivity.

The smartphone will be offered in multiple variants, including 8 GB and 12 GB RAM and 128/256/512 GB of internal storage. There could be a triple camera setup on the back, featuring 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 12-megapixel sensor.

On the front side, we are expecting the smartphone to pack a 12-megapixel sensor. A battery with a minimum rated capacity of 4410 mAh will be powering the device and the 3C listing reveals support for 44W fast charging.

Source