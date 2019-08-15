Meizu VP shares official render of Meizu 16s Pro ahead of its launch

The Meizu 16s Pro is confirmed to get launched in China on 28th August and as the launch date nears, more details about the smartphone keep surfacing online. Now, the company’s Vice President has shared the official render of the phone.

The render showcases the smartphone with a rounded design and slim bezels, which is quite similar to the Meizu 16s. In the image, the company is teasing the green color scheme of the device, which is a first for the company.

As per the rumors, the upcoming smartphone could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, coupled with up to 12 GB of RAM, UFS 3.0 storage and dual speakers. The phone should be certified by TENAA in the coming days, which will give us complete specifications of the phone.

The smartphone is expected to come with triple camera setup on the back and will feature a 48 MP Sony IMX586 as the primary sensor. There’ll also be an ultra-wide sensor and a 20 MP Sony IMX350 telephoto lens. On the front side, the device will be equipped with a 20 MP snapper.

Just like the Meizu 16s, the 16s Pro will also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. However, the battery department will get an upgrade having a 4200 mAh capacity, a significant upgrade over the 3600 mAh battery of Meizu 16s.