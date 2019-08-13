Meizu 16s Pro confirmed to launch in China on 28th August

Earlier this year, Meizu launched its Meizu 16s smartphone in China. Since the past couple of months, there have been reported about the company planning to launch Meizu 16s Pro, an upgraded variant of the Meizu 16s smartphone.

Today, the company has officially confirmed that the Meizu 16s Pro smartphone will be launched in China on 28th August. Recently, the phone, which carries model number M973Q got 3C certification, revealing support for 24W mCharge fast charging.

The smartphone is expected to come with triple camera setup on the back and will feature a 48 MP Sony IMX586 as the primary sensor. There’ll also be an ultra-wide sensor and a 20 MP Sony IMX350 telephoto lens. On the front side, the device will be equipped with a 20 MP snapper.

Just like the Meizu 16s, the 16s Pro will also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. However, the battery department will get an upgrade having a 4200 mAh capacity, a significant upgrade over the 3600 mAh battery of Meizu 16s.

As per the rumors, the upcoming smartphone could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, coupled with up to 12 GB of RAM, UFS 3.0 storage and dual speakers. The phone should be certified by TENAA in the coming days, which will give us complete specifications of the phone.

