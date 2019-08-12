How to set smart key as camera shutter key [ASUS 6z Guide]

Very few smartphones offer a dedicated camera shutter, we know some of them from Sony itself (take Sony Xperia XZ1 for instance), however, current Android smartphones combine the shutter with the volume keys. The same is not the case with the ASUS 6z, it comes with a Smart key which can be set to the camera shutter for taking photos. Want to know how? Here’s a guide showing you how to set Smart key as camera shutter on the ASUS 6z.

To summarize the phone, the ASUS 6z is the flagship smartphone with a motorized flip camera module on the rear side that flips to the front side transforming into a selfie camera. Since it’s a flagship, it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with as much as 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

The ASUS 6z has an added Smart key for the Google Assistant, the moment you press, it triggers the Google Assistant no matter on which screen you are. This key can be used as a camera shutter, here’s what you need to do.

Set Smart Key As Shutter Key [ASUS 6z]

Enter camera settings from the camera app, launch the camera app on the ASUS 6z and tap the Settings gear icon as shown below.

Under Settings, swipe to the bottom of the screen and tap the slider ‘Set Smart key as shutter‘ to set the Smart key as the camera shutter key.

Go to Camera App -> Settings -> Set Smart key as shutter

Now shot photos with the Smart key too instead of the camera shutter key. Do note that, this won’t change smart key functionality, it still triggers the Google Assistant as far as you are not in the camera app. That means, the Google assistant cannot be opened via the Smart key if you are in camera mode.

If you want to disable this functionality, repeat the same steps and turn off the slider, the Smart key will be back to normal.

The ASUS 6z has more features in its camera such as quickly open the flip camera, taking Auto Panorama shots. Make sure you’ve checked our review of the ASUS 6z to know more about the phone and its flip camera.

