Everything you need to know about Jio Fiber service
Today, at the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Limited, the company officially revealed details about the commercial availability of Jio Fiber. Along with announcing that the service will go live from 5th September, the company also shared details about other services that will be bundled as well as its pricing details.
Jio Fiber
- Speed: 100Mbps to 1Gbps
- Availability: From 5th September
- Plan Pricing: From ₹700 to ₹10,000 per month
- Users of Jio Forever Plans (Annual Subscription) gets free HD LED or 4K TVs and a 4K set-top box
- Also includes Jio Home Phone, Jio PostPaid Plus, Jio Set-top box and more
- Subscriptions to leading premium OTT applications
- Jio First-Day-First-Show to watch movies on the release day. Launching in the middle of 2020
Jio Home Phone
- Fixed landline with international voice calling support
- Tariffs will be priced from a fifth to a tenth of existing industry tariffs
- Unlimited international calling to the US and Canada ₹500 per month
Jio PostPaid Plus
- Meant to be a “platinum grade service”
- Priority SIM set-up service at home
- Family plans with data sharing
- International roaming
- Phone upgrades at preferential rates
Jio Set-Top Box
- Can accept TV signals from LCO partners
- Video calling with up to four people at once
- Free video calls to people using phones and tablets as well
- Support console-quality gaming
- Compatible with all gaming controllers
- Comes with an in-built graphics card to play games such as FIFA 2019
- Zero-latency multiplayer gameplay
- Capable of enabling mixed reality experiences
If you are already using the Jio Fiber service as a part of the company’s pilot program, you already have access to broadband and fixed landline service. Here’s how to activate and start using it.
How to activate Jio Fixed Voice Landline Service
- Login to MyJio App
- Link you account – go to Link new account > GigaFiber > Enter RMN or Service ID > Enter OTP
- Tap on Recharge and click on buy Option
- Jio Fixed Voice notification will be flashed on screen. Click Proceed.
- You’ll get an OTP. Enter to complete the process. The landline number will be auto allocated and it will be mentioned on the screen as well as email
- To activate Fixed Line Services, recharge is mandatory and ensure that the device is on during the recharge process.
- You can plug in the Landline cable to RJ-11 port on the JioGigaFiber router or configure FLN on the mobile through JioCall App (Jio 4G Voice).