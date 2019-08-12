Everything you need to know about Jio Fiber service

Today, at the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Limited, the company officially revealed details about the commercial availability of Jio Fiber. Along with announcing that the service will go live from 5th September, the company also shared details about other services that will be bundled as well as its pricing details.

Jio Fiber

Speed: 100Mbps to 1Gbps

100Mbps to 1Gbps Availability: From 5th September

From 5th September Plan Pricing: From ₹700 to ₹10,000 per month

From ₹700 to ₹10,000 per month Users of Jio Forever Plans (Annual Subscription) gets free HD LED or 4K TVs and a 4K set-top box

Also includes Jio Home Phone, Jio PostPaid Plus, Jio Set-top box and more

Subscriptions to leading premium OTT applications

Jio First-Day-First-Show to watch movies on the release day. Launching in the middle of 2020

Jio Home Phone

Fixed landline with international voice calling support

Tariffs will be priced from a fifth to a tenth of existing industry tariffs

Unlimited international calling to the US and Canada ₹500 per month

Jio PostPaid Plus

Meant to be a “platinum grade service”

Priority SIM set-up service at home

Family plans with data sharing

International roaming

Phone upgrades at preferential rates

Jio Set-Top Box

Can accept TV signals from LCO partners

Video calling with up to four people at once

Free video calls to people using phones and tablets as well

Support console-quality gaming

Compatible with all gaming controllers

Comes with an in-built graphics card to play games such as FIFA 2019

Zero-latency multiplayer gameplay

Capable of enabling mixed reality experiences

If you are already using the Jio Fiber service as a part of the company’s pilot program, you already have access to broadband and fixed landline service. Here’s how to activate and start using it.

How to activate Jio Fixed Voice Landline Service