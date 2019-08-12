Samsung has today announced a new smartphone in its Galaxy A-series — Samsung Galaxy A10s, which is an improved version of the Galaxy A10 launched a few months ago. While the phone is announced, the company is yet to reveal its pricing and availability details.

However, it is expected to soon launch in the Indian market. The Samsung Galaxy A10s comes in four color options — Blue, Green, Red, and Black.

The smartphone features a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, it is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos octa-core processor, coupled with 2 GB of RAM and comes with 32 GB of internal storage.

There’s also a microSD card slot which enables users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 512 GB. Coming to the optics, the smartphone features a 13 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2 MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

In comparison, the Galaxy A10 comes with just a single rear camera sensor. On the front side, the device comes equipped with an 8 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture, better than the 5 MP snapper on the original model. For biometric authentication, the device also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and FM Radio. The smartphone is running Android 9 Pie with Samsung One UI on top and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A10s Specifications

