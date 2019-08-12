Realme 5 series with quad-camera setup to launch in India on 20th August

Realme recently showed off its 64-megapixel camera technology which will come with the company’s next-generation smartphones launching before Diwali 2019. Now today, online marketplace Flipkart has teased that the Realme 5 series smartphones will be launched in India on 20th August.

Along with this confirmation, the company has also posted a teaser video showing off quad rear cameras with LED flash next to it and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Realme 5 series smartphones will feature a primary lens for low-light images, 119-degree ultra-wide sensor, Super Macro lens for capturing 4cm closeup images and the fourth depth sensing portrait lens.

The company already confirmed that its 64 MP camera phone, which should be the Realme X Pro will feature a Telephoto Lens instead of portrait lens. Notably, the Realme X Pro will not get launched on 20th August and but will launch before Diwali in October.

Currently, Realme X is the company’s flagship smartphone which was launched yesterday in the Indian market. It features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by Snapdragon 710 AIE octa-core processor, coupled with Adreno 512 GPU. It packs up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

As for the camera, it features a dual-camera setup on the backside, consisting of a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor for depth sensing. On the front side, the phone comes equipped with a 16 MP pop-up camera. It runs ColorOS 6 and is powered by a 3765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.