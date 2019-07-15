After months of waiting and weeks of teasing, Realme has today finally launched its flagship smartphone in the Indian market, dubbed as Realme X. The highlight of the phone is that it comes with the trendy pop-up selfie camera.

The smartphone features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display offering 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. As the device comes with a no-notch design, the phone offers a 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio.

It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, making it the first Realme smartphone to do so. Just like the Realme 3 Pro, this one too is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE octa-core processor, coupled with Adreno 512 GPU. There’s a new gel cooling that the company claims reduces the temperature up to 15.2% in one hour.

The handset packs 8 GB of RAM and comes with 128 GB of internal storage. As for the camera, it features a dual-camera setup on the backside, consisting of a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor for depth sensing.

On the front side, the phone comes equipped with a 16 MP pop-up camera. The company says that the Realme X comes with a spring-loaded pop-up camera that is claimed to work in just 0.72 seconds. The company says that the elevating mechanism has been tested 200,000 times.

Connectivity options on the device include support for Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. It runs ColorOS 6 UI based on Android 9 Pie and is powered by 3765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support that can charge the phone fully in 78 minutes.

Along with the standard Realme X, the company has also launched the Master Edition designed by Naoto Fukasawa in Onion and Garlic White colors with unique patterns. The company also launched the Realme X Spider-Man edition with a special gift box.

The Realme X comes in Space Blue and Polar White colors and is priced at ₹16,999 for the 4 GB RAM version while the 8 GB RAM version costs ₹19,999. It will go on sale from Flipkart and Realme.com starting from July 24th.

On the other hand, Realme X Master Edition in Onion and Garlic versions with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage costs ₹19,999. The special Spider-Man: Far From Home Gift box version with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage costs ₹20,999. Both these versions will be available from next month.

Realme X Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor GPU: Adreno 616 GPU

Adreno 616 GPU RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Operating System: ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie

ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie Display: 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 91.3% screen to body ratio

6.53-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 91.3% screen to body ratio Rear Camera: 48 MP Sony IMX586 + 5 MP secondary sensor

48 MP Sony IMX586 + 5 MP secondary sensor Front Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor

16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner

In-display Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Space Blue and Polar White

Space Blue and Polar White Battery: 3765 mAh with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support

Pricing and Availability in India