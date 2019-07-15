Today, at the Realme X launch event in India, the company also launched a new budget smartphone, dubbed as Realme 3i, as expected. Looking at the phone, it seems like a watered-down model of the Realme 3 smartphone that was launched in March this year.

The smartphone flaunts a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 12nm octa-core SoC with Mali G-72 MP3 GPU.

The phone comes in two variants based on the memory configuration — 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage. There’s also a dedicated microSD card slot that supports memory card of up to 256 GB.

Coming to the camera department, it features a dual camera setup on the back with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary snapper. On the front side, there’s a 13 MP camera sensor for taking selfies and video calling.

As for the connectivity options, it comes with Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, FM Radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS and is powered by a 4230 mAh battery.

The Realme 3i comes in Diamond Blue, Diamond Black and Diamond Red color options. As for the pricing, the 3 GB RAM model costs ₹7,999 while the 4 GB RAM model is priced at ₹9,999. It will go on sale starting from July 23rd from Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 3i Specifications

CPU: 12nm MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core SoC

12nm MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core SoC GPU: Mali G-72 MP3

Mali G-72 MP3 RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB Operating System: ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie

ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie Display: 6.22-inch 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution, 450 nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

6.22-inch 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution, 450 nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF + 2 MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture

13 MP with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF + 2 MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture

13 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 32/64 GB

32/64 GB Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 3.5mm jack

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 3.5mm jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Diamond Blue, Diamond Black and Diamond Red

Diamond Blue, Diamond Black and Diamond Red Battery: 4230 mAh

Pricing and Availability in India

Price of 3 GB model: ₹7,999

₹7,999 Price of 4 GB model: ₹9,999

₹9,999 Availability: From 23rd July via Flipkart and Realme website

Watch the Unboxing video below.