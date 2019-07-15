Xiaomi Mi Superbass Wireless Headphones launched in India for ₹1,799

As promised, Xiaomi has today launched the Mi Superbass Wireless Headphones in India for a price of ₹1,799. It is now available for purchase through online marketplace Amazon India as well as the company’s own online store Mi.com.

With the launch of this, the company has expanded its portfolio of affordable audio products in the Indian market, which already includes wired and wireless earphones and headphones, a soundbar, wireless speakers, and more.

Notably, the Mi Superbass Wireless Headphones launch is a part of Amazon’s Prime Day sale, and the Xiaomi headphones are just one of the thousand products debuting on Amazon’s platform as a part of the Prime Day sale.

The Xiaomi Mi Superbass comes in two color options – Black & Red, and Black & Gold. It has in-built 40mm high-performance large neodymium iron boron unit has a bass output that is deep and impactful. The large voice coils and large diaphragms recreate the front-row rock concert experience.



It comes with pressure-less ear muffs which are crafted with soundproof PU material for those who want to listen to music on the go, the soft and cushiony ear muffs reduce strain on the ears. It can be connected to any Android or iOS phone using Bluetooth 5.0 which is faster and covers a wider distance.

The headphone also comes with intuitive ear-cup controls for attending calls, play/pause music, switch to previous/next tracks. Users can also use the voice control function to pick your genre of music, know which song you’re listening to and even make or take important calls.

The company has also confirmed that the Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones can be used wired or wirelessly as you find convenient. It comes with a 400 mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 20 hours of playback time, 200 hours of standby, and takes 2 hours for getting charged.