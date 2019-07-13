Xiaomi Mi A3 images and specifications leaked online as the launch nears

Xiaomi has started teasing the launch of its popular Android One-powered smartphone series Mi A. The company is gearing up to launch the Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite smartphones and ahead of that, images and specifications of the Mi A3 have leaked online.

The images of the smartphone shows that the device will be made available in three colors having gradient effect — Blue, Grey, and White. It’s not yet known if the phone will have a glass back panel or the regular polycarbonate.

As for the specifications, the report adds that the device will come with a 6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display having 2240 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. There are conflicting reports about the phone’s chipset. While some say that it will be powered by Snapdragon 730 SoC, a new report claims that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 665 chipset.

In the camera department, the phone will come with a triple camera setup on the back panel, consisting of a 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP sensors, which is similar to the configuration we saw on the recently launched Mi CC9 smartphone.

It is said that the smartphone will be running the stock Android 9 Pie operating system, being a part of Andriod One program and the company will also promise updates for two years.

The phone will also come equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack alongside what looks like an IR blaster and a secondary mic. It will come with a 32 MP frront-facing camera for taking selfies and video callingng. The device will be powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Mi A2 smartphone was launched in July last year, and thus, the Mi A3 is also expected to get launched in the coming weeks. But the company has not yet revealed the launch date.

