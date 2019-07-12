Xiaomi officially teases the Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite smartphone’s arrival

Reports about the Mi A3 smartphone have been making rounds since past few months but now, the company has officially teased the arrival of the Mi A3 as well as Mi A3 Lite smartphones.

Xiaomi’s Mi A-series is the only smartphone lineup from the Chinese company that’s a part of Google’s Android One program and runs the stock Android operating system with minor changes.

The company has so far launched Mi A1 and Mi A2 smartphones in this lineup and now its time for the third-generation of Mi A-series smartphone — Mi A3. Along with the Mi A3, the company is also going to introduce Mi A3 Lite, a lighter version of the phone.

Now, Xiaomi Global Spokesperson Donovan Sung took to social media and said: “One year ago, we launched our next-generation Android One smartphones #MiA2 and #MiA2Lite. What’s everyone looking forward to the most in the next generation of the Mi A series? #Xiaomi #InnovationForEveryone.”

Earlier, it was reported that the Mi A3 is being developed under the codename “bamboo_sprout” while the Lite model is referred to as “cosmos_sprout”. Recently, it was reported that the A3 will be powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC while the A3 Lite will be powered by SD675 SoC.

Some reports indicate that the China-based Xiaomi could launch the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e smartphones in the global markets as the Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite. However, there’s still no launch date, so we need to for some more time to know more details.

