Huawei’s EMUI 10 is all set to get unveiled on 9th August

Huawei is all set to kick-off its Annual Developer Conference on 9th August. During the conference, the company will be unveiling the latest iteration of its own Android skin — EMUI 10. As per the reports, the two-day forum is expected to gather around 5,000 devs from around the world.

The conference is meant to showcase the latest advancements in the software world from the Chinese technology giant. As per the timeline released by the company, Wang Chenglu, President of Huawei Consumer Business Software, will lead the EMUI keynote.

The EMUI keynote will be taking place at the Dongfeng Nissan Cultural and Sports Centre. While the company will be releasing the EMUI 10 OS, there’s little known about this user interface which is expected to be based on Android Q operating system.

Some rumors indicate that the company will be tweaking the visual experience and will also come up with new icons as well as UI elements alongside a new system-wide font. The company will also overhaul the multitasking interface for a faster and more fluid experience.

Also, the camera app will also be redesigned with even more functionality. Reports indicate that the new GPU Turbo 4.0 technology will keep games running snappy and the second-generation ARK Compiler will be charged with keeping devices running smoothly over a longer period of time.

We are expecting that the interface of the EMUI 10 will be similar to that of the company’s upcoming HongMeng OS. Also, Huawei could take the opportunity to shed more light of the HongMong OS or the Oak OS but to know for sure, we’ll have to wait for the event to kick-off.

