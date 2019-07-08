Huawei CEO says that HongMeng OS is faster than Android and macOS

Soon after the United States put Huawei on trade blacklist, the company confirmed that it had been working on its own mobile operating system. It also applied for a trademark of ‘HongMeng OS’ which is said to be the company’s own mobile operating system.

The same OS is expected to be called Oak OS outside of its home country. As per the reports, the HongMeng OS is based on the open-source Android and is also compatible with Android apps.

Now, the company’s founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei was asked about the HongMeng OS during an interview with French Magazine Le Point and he said that the Hongmeng OS is “very likely” to be faster than Google’s Android and Apple’s macOS.

He added that the home-grown Hongmeng OS was designed to be more versatile than rival operating systems and can run on a wide range of devices. This could mean that the OS will not only be used on smartphones but on routers, network switches, tablets, computers and data centers. It is aiming to create a singular operating system for all of its products.

Ren Zhengfei was quoted saying: “The system has a processing delay of fewer than 5 milliseconds. It will be perfectly adapted to the Internet of Things and can also be applied to autonomous driving. We built this system in order to be able to connect all objects simultaneously. This is how we move towards a smart society.”

Also Read: Honor Band 5 teased to support detection of dizziness, oxygen level, and heart rate

While he did not specify how big of a speed advantage Hongmeng OS has over Android and macOS, but earlier it was reported that the Huawei’s OS is about 60 percent faster than Android. It was also reported that along with Huawei, other Chinese brands such as Vivo and Oppo also participated in the testing of HongMeng OS. If other Chinese smartphone makers decide to adopt HongMeng OS, it could pose a major threat to Google’s monopoly.

Via