Xiaomi patents periscope camera, could be seen in flagships like Mi MIX 4

There are two smartphones in the market that have adopted the periscope camera technology — Huawei P30 Pro and Oppo Reno 10X Zoom. Now, it seems that Xiaomi could soon join them as the company has got a patent for similar technology.

A patent from Xiaomi titled “Camera Components and Electronic Devices” was published earlier this month, carrying application number CN201822150093.2. While the patent was published on 2nd July 2019, it was filed by the company on December 20, 2018.

Going through the patent, it describes camera components which include the main lens as well as at least one potential auxiliary lens. By setting up the main lens and one optical axis perpendicular to the main lens light axis.

It also describes making the inlet of the periscope assist lens fit with the light outlet of the main lens. With such an arrangement, the periscope auxiliary lens can be used without increasing the thickness of the main lens.

Currently, it remains unknown which of the upcoming smartphone from Xiaomi will come equipped with this periscope lens technology. But it seems very likely that such a camera arrangement could be the part of Mi MIX 4 smartphone, which is the company’s lineup for experimental devices.

Also, given that Mi MIX series is one of the company’s most expensive lineup of smartphones, it makes sense if the company adopts the periscope camera technology in the Mi MIX 4.

