Redmi K20 and K20 Pro will be sold via Flipkart in India

After weeks of teasing, Xiaomi recently confirmed that the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones will be launched in India on 17th July. Now, both the phones have been listed on online marketplace Flipkart, which hints that the devices will be sold exclusively via its portal in India.

Along with Flipkart, we also expect the smartphones to be available for purchase through the company’s won Mi.com online store as well as Mi Home stores across the country.

As for the specifications, the Redmi K20 features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core processor, coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB internal storage. It has 48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP rear camera setup and a 20 MP front-facing snapper. The phone runs Android Pie-based MIUI 10 and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display and is powered by Snapdragon 855 chipset with 8 GB RAM and 128/256 GB storage. This one also has 48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP rear cameras and a 20 MP front-facing snapper. The phone runs Android Pie-based MIUI 10 and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 27W fast charging.

It remains to be seen how Xiaomi prices these upcoming smartphones but given that the company is taking a jibe at OnePlus for its recently launched OnePlus 7 flagship smartphone, we expect the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro to be priced aggressively in India. To know for sure, we’ll have to wait for the official launch event on 17th July.

Source