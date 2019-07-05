Xiaomi Redmi K20 and K20 Pro confirmed to go official in India on 17th July

Xiaomi has been teasing the launch of Redmi K20 and K20 Pro smartphones in the Indian market since past several weeks. While it had revealed that the devices will be launched in mid-July, the company had not revealed the exact launch date.

However, today, Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphone will be launched in India on 17th July. Even at the time of making launch date announcement, Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India MD took a jibe at OnePlus. In a tweet, he said, “ # RedmiK20 and # RedmiK20Pro are unleashing on 1+7 = 17th July 2019! Time for Flagship Killer 2.0.”

As for the specifications, the Redmi K20 features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core processor, coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB internal storage. It has 48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP rear camera setup and a 20 MP front-facing snapper. The phone runs Android Pie-based MIUI 10 and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display and is powered by Snapdragon 855 chipset with 8 GB RAM and 128/256 GB storage. This one also has 48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP rear cameras and a 20 MP front-facing snapper. The phone runs Android Pie-based MIUI 10 and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 27W fast charging.

