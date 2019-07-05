Recently, Motorola had revealed the key specifications of its upcoming smartphone in the Chinese market — Motorola P50. Now, the company has announced the smartphone in China, along with its pricing and availability details.

The Motorola P50 is priced at 2,499 yuan which roughly converts to $363 or Rs. 24,986 and is set to go on sale in China from 20th July. It will be up for pre-order from 15th July and comes in two color options — Blue and Bronze.

The newly launched Motorola P50 is the re-branded version of the Motorola One Vision for the Chinese market. The Motorola One Vision was recently launched in the Indian market and is now available for purchase through Flipkart.

The smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2520 pixels screen resolution and a taller 21:9 aspect ratio. Motorola is calling this display design “CinemaVision”, which also features a punch-hole cut-out.

It is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9609 octa-core processor, clocked at 2.2GHz. The Motorola P50 packs 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes with a hybrid SIM card tray that can house a microSD card of up to 512 GB.

In the camera department, the phone features a 48 MP f/1.7 Quad Pixel camera with OIS on the back and is paired with a 5 MP f/2.2 depth sensor. The camera has a feature called Night Vision for incredible low-light shots. On the front side, the handset comes equipped with a 25 MP f/2.0 quad pixel camera sensor which is housed inside the punch-hole notch.

However, instead of the stock Android Pie OS in One Vision, the Motorola P50 is running ZUI custom user interface. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It is powered by a 3500 mAh battery which comes with support for TurboPower ultra-fast charging technology.

Motorola P50 Specifications

2.2 GHz Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

Android 9 Pie with ZUI Display: 6.3-inch FHD+ CinemaVision display with 1080 x 2520 pixels screen resolution and a taller 21:9 aspect ratio

48 MP f/1.7 Quad Pixel camera with OIS + 5 MP f/2.2 depth sensor Front Camera: 25 MP f/2.0 quad pixel camera sensor

128 GB Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Blue and Bronze

