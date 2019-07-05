Samsung Galaxy Note 10 confirmed to feature 3D ToF sensor

Samsung recently revealed that it will be hosting the “Unpacked” event on 7th August to launch the next-generation Galaxy Note series smartphones — Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

Now, the lens maker for the upcoming smartphones Kolen has confirmed that the Galaxy Note 10 will come featuring 3D ToF sensor, which is used for the bokeh effect, AR applications and face recognition.

However, it is being reported that the standard Galaxy Note 10 variant may not feature the ToF camera and such camera setup could be limited to the larger Galaxy Note 10+ model only. Further, the larger variant is also believed to feature two ToF modules – one on the front and other on the back – similar to the Galaxy S10 5G.

This time, the company is expected to launch two models in the Galaxy Note 10 series, one standard and other Pro, a bigger variant. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch QHD+ Infinity display and may come with up to 12 GB of RAM.

It will run the Android Pie-based One UI operating system and be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset or Exynos processor, based on the region of availability.

As for the pricing, a Russian publication reports that the Galaxy Note 10 will set you back between $1,100 – $1,200, which roughly converts to Rs 75,000 and Rs 85,000.

