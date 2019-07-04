PUBG Lite Beta for low-end PCs is now available for download in India

As promised, after waiting for months, PUBG Lite for low-end PCs and laptops is now available for download in India for those who registered during the pre-registration period. The company also said that rewards for those who had pre-registered will be given out soon.

The installer is about 64 MB in size but you will need to download 2.4 GB of game files before you can play the game. The installer will also prompt you to install Microsoft Visual C++, .NET Framework 4.5.2 and DirectX 11, and required graphics drivers during installation.

Currently, this PUBG Lite beta for PC is available in select regions, which includes Afghanistan, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. For those who are unaware, PUBG Lite is a toned-down version of the original PC version and is compatible with lower-end PCs and laptops.

The minimum system requirements are Windows 7, 8 or 10 64-bit OS, Intel Core i3 CPU at 2.4GHz clock speed, 4 GB of RAM, Intel HD 4000 graphics and 4 GB of disk space. However, to get the best experience, the company has recommended system requirements as Windows 7, 8 or 10 64-bit OS, Intel Core i5 CPU at 2.8GHz, 8 GB RAM, Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 graphics and 4 GB of disk space.

It’s noteworthy that the game is still in beta testing and hence there are chances that players will experience several bugs in the game. Once the beta testing is over, it will be available for everyone.

To download PUBG Lite Beta for PC or laptop, head over to the official website using this link.