How to enable USB OTG on OnePlus 7 Pro [Guide]

OnePlus 7 Pro is among the most powerful Android smartphones of the year 2019 and it comes with as much as 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. OnePlus smartphones have long been offering internal storage with no expansion slots, however, with the use of USB OTG adapter, you can extend the storage by adding a USB drive or Pendrive and transfer your data. How? All you need to do is enable the USB OTG function on the OnePlus 7 Pro and plug in a USB drive.

The USB OTG can be useful if you want to hook up a thumb drive or a hard disk on your phone and can be used if you want to transfer data from the phone to a USB drive directly without a PC.

Note: Before you enable this feature, you will need to buy a USB OTG adapter for your OnePlus 7 Pro, the OTG adapter for Type-C port.

Enable USB OTG On OnePlus 7 Pro [OxygenOS 9.5]

To turn on the USB OTG on the OnePlus 7 Pro (or OnePlus 7), simply head to the Settings -> System and find the option that says ‘OTG storage‘.

Settings -> System -> OTG storage.

Enable the slider to turn on the USB OTG function on the phone and plug in any USB drives.

Once you enable the USB OTG mode on the OnePlus 7 Pro, this function will be automatically turned off after 10 minutes of inactivity. To turn off the USB OTG manually, tap the slider when you are done with it.

Here’s a screenshot below showing how to enable USB OTG on OnePlus 7 Pro or OxygenOS 9.5 based devices.

