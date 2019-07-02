Samsung schedules ‘Unpacked’ launch event on 7th August

South Korean giant Samsung, which is currently the world’s leading smartphone brand, has announced that the company has scheduled its ‘Unpacked’ launch event on 7th August. While the company has not confirmed this, but Samsung will be launching the next-generation Galaxy Note series flagship smartphones at this event.

The company has sent out a simple media invite which displays the business end of an S Pen on a white background. This hints at the arrival of the Galaxy Note series even though it is not explicitly mentioned. The venue for the event is Barclays Center in New York, the same of the Galaxy Note 9.

The launch event invite also confirms that the phone will come with a centered punch-hole type display cut-out. This is in line with the previous leaks related to the upcoming smartphone.

Going by the company’s track record, Samsung will start taking pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 10 soon after its launch on 7th August and will be available from the week of August 19. We are also expecting the company to offer incentives for the pre-orders of the device.

Samsung is hoping to increase the sales of its premium smartphones with the launch of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series as the smartphone market is slowing down as the pricing are increasing by the features aren’t changing dramatically from generation to generation.