Huawei MediaPad T5 powered by Kirin 659 chipset launched in India

Chinese giant Huawei has today entered the tablets market in India with the launch of Huawei MediaPad T5. This is Huawei’s only tablet in the Indian market but its sub-brand Honor is selling the MediaPad T3 in India.

The Huawei MediaPad T5 comes features a 10.1-inch Full-HD display with 1920 x 1200 pixels screen resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by the company’s own octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC, paired with up to 3 GB of RAM.

In the camera department, it comes with a 5 MP auto-focus rear camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2 MP front-facing snapper with f/2.4 aperture. As for the connectivity options, it supports Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 4G LTE support, GPS, and Micro-USB port.

Running on Android 8.0 Oreo with the company’s EMUI 8.0 UI on top, the device is powered by a 5100 mAh battery. The device comes with “Children”s Corner” pre-installed using which one can set limits to their child”s usage and customise the content available.

It comes in two variants in India — 2 GB RAM with 16 GB internal storage and 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage. The 2 GB RAM model is priced at Rs. 14,990 while the 3 GB RAM model costs Rs. 16,990. It will be available for purchase from 10th July via Amazon.