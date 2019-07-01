Samsung Galaxy A80 to launch in India this month

Soon after Samsung announced the Galaxy A80 smartphone, it was reported to get launched in India from 15th June. However, that didn’t happen but now the reports indicate that the phone will be launched in India later this month.

In April this year, Samsung launched the Galaxy A80 smartphone which comes with a rotating camera that can be used as a back camera as well as a front-facing camera. Yeon Jeong Kim, head of innovation, product planning group at Samsung Electronics said that India is one of the biggest and fast-changing smartphone markets for the company and it aims to maintain the top position.

Earlier, it was reported that the Samsung Galaxy A80 will come carrying a price tag of Rs. 39,990 for the 6 GB RAM model and Rs. 44,990 for the 8 GB RAM variant. Unlike the Galaxy M-series which is online-only, the Galaxy A-lineup is targeting the offline buyers.

As for the specifications, the Galaxy A80 boasts a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by the newly announced Snapdragon 730G processor, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU.

The handset packs 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is now a norm for a premium mid-range offering. In the camera department, the smartphone features a 48 MP camera with LED flash and f/2.0 aperture, as well as an 8 MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture.

There’s a third 3D ToF sensor, which enables Live Focus. This camera module also doubles up as a front-facing snapper. It runs Android 9 Pie with Samsung One UI and is powered by a 3700 mAh battery that supports 25W super fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A80 Specifications