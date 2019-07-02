Honor 9X smartphone to go official in China on 23rd July

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has been working on the successor of the Honor 8X smartphone. Today, the company has confirmed that the Honor 9X smartphone will be launched in China on 23rd July. Honor is expected to launch two phones — Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro.

The company has not yet announced anything related to the upcoming smartphones at the moment. However, a few details of the upcoming Honor 9X has been leaked online which suggests that the phone will come with a 6.5-inch or 6.7-inch display.

It’s confirmed that the phone will come powered by the company’s recently launched Kirin 810 octa-core processor, which is manufactured using TSMC’s 7nm process and focuses heavily on AI.

On the other hand, the Pro variant of the phone is expected to have a 24 MP primary camera at the rear, aided by an 8 MP super-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone could have a 20 MP snapper on the front.

As per the reports, the 9X smartphone will come running Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box and will be powered by a 3750 mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging technology. Currently, there’s no information available about the phone’s pricing as well as availability details for other regions.