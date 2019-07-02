Realme to introduce Dark Mode on its smartphones with future ColorOS update

Oppo-backed Realme started its operations from India last year and since then, the company has grown significantly. One of the major reason behind the company’s immense success in such a short period is value-for-money offerings in the mid-range segment.

Recently, in the #AskMadhav episode, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed that the company is working on Realme OS, the company’s own custom user interface based on the Android OS. Now, in another such session, he has confirmed that the company is working on a system-wide Dark Mode.

This new Dark Mode feature will be rolled out to all the Realme smartphones as a part of the future ColorOS updates and will be available over-the-air (OTA). He also said that the company is working to enable audio recording feature in screen recording app, and the new camera UI that we saw on Realme 3 Pro will also be made available on all the Realme smartphones.

It also seems like the company is planning to bring back the classic red design that we saw with the Realme 1 Diamond Red variant. Realme will share more details on this very soon, so we can expect to see a Realme phone in Red color soon.

Recently, Realme 3 smartphone in the Diamond Red color variant was leaked online and now the tease from Madhav Sheth, the company’s CEO, confirms that the Realme 3 Diamond Red color variant will soon get launched in the Indian market.

