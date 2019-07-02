Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro has been a popular smartphone ever since it got launched in India a couple of months back. In India, the smartphone is available in two variants — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

Now, the company has introduced a third variant in the lineup, which sits between the existing two models. The new model of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro comes packed with 6 GB of RAM and 64 G Bof internal storage.

It is priced at Rs. 15,999 and will go on sale from tomorrow, i.e. 3rd July through the company’s own official website Mi.com as well as online marketplace Flipkart. For comparison, the 4 GB RAM model costs Rs. 13,999 and the 6 GB + 128 GB model costs Rs. 16,999.

The phone features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ “dot notch” display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 450 nits brightness and 15000:1 contrast ratio. The display, which is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5, also comes with Sunlight Display mode and Reading mode.

It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core 11nm chipset, coupled with Adreno 612 GPU. In terms of camera, there’s a dual camera module on the back featuring a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor with support for features like AI Scene Detection and AI Portrait Mode 2.0. On the front, there’s a 13 MP snapper with several AI-based features and face unlock support.

Coming to the software, the device is running MIUI 10 based on Android Pie operating system. As for the connectivity options, the phone supports Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

The device drives power from a 4000 mAh battery that also supports Quick Charge 4 (18W) charging but the in-box charger also supports 10W charging. So, you’ll need to buy a separate 18W charger to make use of fast charging feature.

